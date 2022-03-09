Politics

D-Day for Bathabile Dlamini in perjury case

09 March 2022 - 11:11
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on March 9 2022. She is accused of lying under oath.
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on March 9 2022. She is accused of lying under oath.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court is on Wednesday expected to hand down judgment in the perjury case against former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini.   

Magistrate Betty Khumalo previously dismissed Dlamini’s application to have the case scrapped.  

She arrived in court dressed in a red coat with a handful of supporters, including ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni and suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus. 

Dlamini, who is president of the ANC Women’s League, allegedly gave false evidence under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into the payments fiasco at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).  

The court was forced to extend a contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) even though it was found to be illegal.

The inquiry — headed by retired Gauteng judge president Bernard Ngoepe — investigated  whether Dlamini had appointed work streams to ensure Sassa could take over the payment of social grants from CPS.

The inquiry found Dlamini appointed individuals to lead parallel work streams and they reported to her. The work streams were supposed to report to the Sassa executive committee, not to her.  

Dlamini denied under oath during the inquiry that she appointed the work streams and that they reported to her.

This led to the Constitutional Court directing its registrar to forward its judgment and a copy of the Ngoepe report to the national director of public prosecutions to determine whether to prosecute Dlamini for perjury.

Dlamini pleaded not guilty to the charge on November 24. She said if she gave false evidence under oath she did so unknowingly.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bathabile Dlamini to know her fate on perjury charge next month

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini will find out on March 9 whether she is guilty of perjury.
News
3 weeks ago

State says it has proved Bathabile Dlamini lied under oath

The state says it has proved that former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is guilty of perjury.
News
3 weeks ago

Bathabile Dlamini’s bid to evade perjury charge dismissed

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday dismissed former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini’s application to have her perjury case ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  2. Treasury DG warns that SA is showing signs of becoming a failing state Politics
  3. I’m with Cyril, says Mpumalanga ANC heavyweight on second term Politics
  4. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  5. No advantage to having former union leaders in government, says Cosatu Politics

Latest Videos

Food, coal and diamonds: How the Ukraine-Russian standoff will affect SA
Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial