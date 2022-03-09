D-Day for Bathabile Dlamini in perjury case

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court is on Wednesday expected to hand down judgment in the perjury case against former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo previously dismissed Dlamini’s application to have the case scrapped.

She arrived in court dressed in a red coat with a handful of supporters, including ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni and suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus.

Dlamini, who is president of the ANC Women’s League, allegedly gave false evidence under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into the payments fiasco at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The court was forced to extend a contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) even though it was found to be illegal.