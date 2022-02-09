Bathabile Dlamini to know her fate on perjury charge next month

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini will find out on March 9 whether she is guilty of perjury.

The Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday reserved judgment after hearing closing arguments from the prosecution and defence.

While the prosecution called for magistrate Betty Khumalo to find that the state had proven its case against Dlamini, the ex-minister's legal team said the court should find that Dlamini did not intentionally lie to former Gauteng judge president Bernard Ngoepe during an inquiry ordered by the Constitutional Court in 2017.

Dlamini was charged with perjury after a Constitutional Court judgment in 2018, which came in the wake of an inquiry into whether she should pay costs in her personal capacity for the social grants payment debacle.

One of the issues the inquiry probed was whether Dlamini had appointed work streams of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to ensure Sassa could take over the payment of social grants from Cash Paymaster Services.