ActionSA and DA say they will fight latest state of disaster extension

ActionSA says it will explore all possible avenues to challenge the latest extension of the state of disaster by minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

This after Dlamini-Zuma gazetted the extension to April 15. At the end of the month SA will have been under the state of disaster for two years.

“During this time, we have had to live under unnecessary and irrational limitations of personal freedoms because of the vast sweeping powers a state of disaster affords to a cabinet which has proven over many years that it should not be trusted with such powers,” said ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

Under level 1 regulations, gatherings are restricted to 2,000 people outdoors and 1,000 indoors. While the curfew has been lifted, night clubs are still prohibited from operating.

“ActionSA will begin exploring all possible avenues of challenging this decision because of what we fear will become a pattern of extensions that will continue. This may include legal action and exploring collaboration with like-minded political parties to ensure the freedoms of South Africans are restored,” Mashaba said.

“There is no doubt that South Africans, like people all over the world, had to endure some limitations in the height of the pandemic to safeguard lives but we are past this point.”