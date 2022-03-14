South Africa

POLL | What lockdown regulations changes do you expect?

14 March 2022 - 13:18
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extended the national state of disaster until March 15.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

The latest extension of the national state of disaster is set to expire on Tuesday, with many hoping government will announce its end or, at least, the scrapping of some lockdown regulations. 

SA has been under a state of disaster since March 15 2020. The measures were introduced to curb the impact of Covid-19.

Last month, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extended the state of disaster to March 15. 

The department said the government had observed from other countries that lifting all restrictions poses a risk of increased Covid-19 infections.

It urged South Africans to continue to adhere to mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing, among other non-pharmaceutical measures. 

Under the regulations nearly all economic and social restrictions have been lifted and civil liberties are unrestricted,” the department said last month.

“The country and the rest of the world are entering a new phase of the pandemic that requires us to live with the virus. As we begin this period of readjustment, we should all be guided by the regulations.”

The Sunday Times reported that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will meet on Monday, but there are disagreements about how to best handle the pandemic if the state of disaster is lifted.

Government departments are deliberating on adjusted regulations to be put into place after the lifting of the state of disaster.

An insider privy to the discussions told Sunday Times the proposals leave too much power in the department of health. 

Another source, who asked not to be named, said President Cyril Ramaphosa will soon address the nation on whether the government will extend or scrap the state of disaster. 

