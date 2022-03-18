Gwen Ngwenya takes shots at EFF meeting with Russian ambassador
The DA’s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya, has weighed in on the EFF meeting with the Russian ambassador to SA, Ilya Rogachev, this week, suggesting the party was getting tips on “how to disguise oligarchic chauvinistic capitalism as socialism”.
The red berets got tongues wagging when they shared pictures of their meeting, claiming they went to the embassy to “receive first-hand information on the ongoing military operations in Ukraine”.
While some applauded them for the move, others labelled it an “attention-seeking” exercise.
Ngwenya weighed in, suggesting more than the conflict was discussed.
“I’m sure [they were] picking up lessons on how to disguise oligarchic chauvinistic capitalism as socialism,” she said.
I’m sure picking up lessons on how to disguise oligarchic chauvinistic capitalism as socialism. https://t.co/YuZrcCElCA— Gwen Ngwenya (@GwenNgwenya) March 16, 2022
The EFF later issued a statement defending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The EFF is convinced there is absolutely nothing wrong with the Russian Federation averting what is a patent and clear security threat to Russian territory and people by Nato forces, and particularly the US,” it said.
It called for deeper, more meaningful ties between SA and Russia amid the sanctions.
“The EFF condemns the sanctions imposed on Russia and calls on all progressive forces of the world to increase their trade relations with Russia to decisively avert the impact of these sanctions.”
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought about the meeting.
Most (77%) said the EFF was “just looking for attention”. 20% endorsed the meeting and said it was “good” the party was “getting first hand information about the conflict”.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.