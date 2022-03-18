Gwen Ngwenya takes shots at EFF meeting with Russian ambassador

The DA’s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya, has weighed in on the EFF meeting with the Russian ambassador to SA, Ilya Rogachev, this week, suggesting the party was getting tips on “how to disguise oligarchic chauvinistic capitalism as socialism”.

The red berets got tongues wagging when they shared pictures of their meeting, claiming they went to the embassy to “receive first-hand information on the ongoing military operations in Ukraine”.

While some applauded them for the move, others labelled it an “attention-seeking” exercise.

Ngwenya weighed in, suggesting more than the conflict was discussed.

“I’m sure [they were] picking up lessons on how to disguise oligarchic chauvinistic capitalism as socialism,” she said.