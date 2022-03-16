RATE IT | SA politicians square off in Russia-Ukraine debate, but were their arguments any good?

While the debate about the Ukraine-Russia conflict rages on in parliament, the DA accused the ANC of appeasing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to world peace.

The party, which has been vocal about its support of Ukraine, condemned SA’s reluctance to vote in favour of a UN resolution to reprimand Russia for its attack on its neighbour.

Party leader John Steenhuisen said this, and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent phone call with Putin, demonstrated clearly where the ANC stands, even though it won’t explicitly say it.

ANC PICKED WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY, AND IS DRAGGING SA DOWN WITH IT

Steenhuisen said it was hypocritical of SA, which relied on global support before it won its freedom against the apartheid regime, not to take a strong stance against “the oppressor”, Russia.

“It has picked the wrong side of history and has dragged 60-million South Africans along with it. Why? Is it because Russia once supported SA’s liberation struggle? But that wasn’t Russia, it was the Soviet Union and that solidarity included Ukraine, the very country being attacked,” he said.

He called on the ANC to “cancel those actions by Russia” and respond effectively to the war.