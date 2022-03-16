RATE IT | SA politicians square off in Russia-Ukraine debate, but were their arguments any good?
While the debate about the Ukraine-Russia conflict rages on in parliament, the DA accused the ANC of appeasing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to world peace.
The party, which has been vocal about its support of Ukraine, condemned SA’s reluctance to vote in favour of a UN resolution to reprimand Russia for its attack on its neighbour.
Party leader John Steenhuisen said this, and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent phone call with Putin, demonstrated clearly where the ANC stands, even though it won’t explicitly say it.
ANC PICKED WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY, AND IS DRAGGING SA DOWN WITH IT
Steenhuisen said it was hypocritical of SA, which relied on global support before it won its freedom against the apartheid regime, not to take a strong stance against “the oppressor”, Russia.
“It has picked the wrong side of history and has dragged 60-million South Africans along with it. Why? Is it because Russia once supported SA’s liberation struggle? But that wasn’t Russia, it was the Soviet Union and that solidarity included Ukraine, the very country being attacked,” he said.
He called on the ANC to “cancel those actions by Russia” and respond effectively to the war.
AS A BRICS MEMBER WE MUST GET CLOSER TO RUSSIA
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said as a member of Brics, SA must never distance itself from Russia, which is a member of the alliance along with Brazil, India and China.
“SA must not cut its economic relations with the Russian Federation. It must instead deepen, broaden and strengthen our economic, social and political relations with the Russian Federation and all Brics countries.
“These countries have no neocolonial aspirations but are instead committed to global peace, stability and collective prosperity.”
Shivambu said the EFF stood with Russia’s stance against Nato.
CONDEMN RUSSIA WITHOUT FEAR OF COMPROMISING YOUR RELATIONSHIP
IFP MP and spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said SA failed dismally in its attempt to be a voice of reason in the conflict.
He said the government should be able to call out Russia for its invasion of Ukraine without any fear of compromising its relations with the country.
“Neutrality during a war advances the agenda of the aggressor, in this case Russia. You don’t start a war to prevent a war. Therefore, we must reject the invasion and the war,” he said.
CONFLICT IS TOO COMPLEX TO CHOOSE SIDES
ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo said Steenhuisen sought political relevance with his criticism of the manner in which the ANC has chosen to handle the conflict.
“The DA will not be able to comprehend that SA will neither praise nor condemn either Russia or Ukraine because the normalisation of the situation to achieve peace has to be through protracted engagements. SA has made it clear international human rights bodies must engage in a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” said Mahumapelo.
He said Nato’s expansion to eastern Ukraine had complexities the DA seemingly did not understand.
