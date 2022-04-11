‘People need jobs, not a cow’ — 8 reactions to the EFF slaughtering cattle for Northern Cape residents
As political parties gear up for ward by-elections later this month, the EFF has slaughtered a cow for its supporters in Phokwane, Northern Cape, and called on voters to “remove the corrupt ruling party”.
The gesture was met with mixed responses on social media as some accused the party of buying votes while others said the feast was an easy way out for the party, which should have provided essential services for households and communities who need them.
Party secretary-general Marshall Dlamini addressed members of the community who braved the cold and rain, pledging to appoint councillors who will ensure effective service delivery.
“There are no schools in this area, there are no roads. There is no water. Electricity comes and goes. Service delivery has happened in the areas of white people because they have forgotten about us. It’s time we stand up and do it for ourselves.
“Our councillor grew up here and he stays in this ward. We told him that after you have voted for him and he relocates, you must remove him. We want councillors who will stay here when we don’t have electricity or water,” Dlamini told a cheering crowd.
[VIDEO]: People of ward 3 in Phokwane, in the Northern Cape, cooking the cow donated by the EFF to the community yesterday. pic.twitter.com/YBJbOrxflG— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 10, 2022
He pleaded with elders in the community to give the EFF their votes because the ANC had failed them.
“We heard you when you said to us the people you have been voting for since 1994 have been making empty promises in our communities. They have been changing councillor after councillor. We must agree the issue is not the councillors but the ANC, and we must remove the ANC in our communities. Enough is enough,” said Dlamini.
Here's what social media users said about the EFF gesture:
Trying to buy your way back to the community. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/xFSdBNVHt1— Charlotte Z Khumalo (@CharlotteKhuma3) April 10, 2022
People are suffering in townships no house no food busy wasting money instead of building 🏠 for people. https://t.co/Pm4yUOuZv3— madiba yem yem ngqolomsila (@Mawuzole11) April 10, 2022
I don't like EFF but if something is good is good others they needed this food. Syabonga— Sibongiseni thwala (@thwala00) April 10, 2022
I see desperation for relevance here. https://t.co/WVQrCm6qsA— Rapelang RapCity Mokokoe (@rapcityraps) April 10, 2022
I hope that meat 🍖 last them for at least a week. Poor South Africans 😞— Phuthigadi (@Phuthigadi) April 10, 2022
What are "the people" suppose to eat when the EFF are not there anymore? Will the EFF fully support Ward 3 with food every day of the year? 😂😂 https://t.co/dGL7xkCxFx— Sanette ITU (@SanetteVilonel) April 10, 2022
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.