Politics

‘People need jobs, not a cow’ — 8 reactions to the EFF slaughtering cattle for Northern Cape residents

11 April 2022 - 10:00
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini pledged to appoint councillors who will ensure effective service delivery. 
Image: Thuli Dlamini

As political parties gear up for ward by-elections later this month, the EFF has slaughtered a cow for its supporters in Phokwane, Northern Cape, and called on voters to “remove the corrupt ruling party”.

The gesture was met with mixed responses on social media as some accused the party of buying votes while others said the feast was an easy way out for the party, which should have provided essential services for households and communities who need them. 

Party secretary-general Marshall Dlamini addressed members of the community who braved the cold and rain, pledging to appoint councillors who will ensure effective service delivery. 

“There are no schools in this area, there are no roads. There is no water. Electricity comes and goes. Service delivery has happened in the areas of white people because they have forgotten about us. It’s time we stand up and do it for ourselves.

“Our councillor grew up here and he stays in this ward. We told him that after you have voted for him and he relocates, you must remove him. We want councillors who will stay here when we don’t have electricity or water,” Dlamini told a cheering crowd.

He pleaded with elders in the community to give the EFF their votes because the ANC had failed them.

“We heard you when you said to us the people you have been voting for since 1994 have been making empty promises in our communities. They have been changing councillor after councillor. We must agree the issue is not the councillors but the ANC, and we must remove the ANC in our communities. Enough is enough,” said Dlamini. 

Here's what social media users said about the EFF gesture: 

