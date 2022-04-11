‘People need jobs, not a cow’ — 8 reactions to the EFF slaughtering cattle for Northern Cape residents

As political parties gear up for ward by-elections later this month, the EFF has slaughtered a cow for its supporters in Phokwane, Northern Cape, and called on voters to “remove the corrupt ruling party”.

The gesture was met with mixed responses on social media as some accused the party of buying votes while others said the feast was an easy way out for the party, which should have provided essential services for households and communities who need them.

Party secretary-general Marshall Dlamini addressed members of the community who braved the cold and rain, pledging to appoint councillors who will ensure effective service delivery.

“There are no schools in this area, there are no roads. There is no water. Electricity comes and goes. Service delivery has happened in the areas of white people because they have forgotten about us. It’s time we stand up and do it for ourselves.

“Our councillor grew up here and he stays in this ward. We told him that after you have voted for him and he relocates, you must remove him. We want councillors who will stay here when we don’t have electricity or water,” Dlamini told a cheering crowd.