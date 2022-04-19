×

Politics

EFF recruits former ANC leader Lawrence Mapoulo- here are five things you should know about him

19 April 2022 - 14:00
EFF Deputy leaders Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema.
Image: MASI LOSI

The EFF has announced the recruitment of veteran Limpopo politician Mmakgabo Lawrence Mapoulo.

The party on Tuesday raved about Mapoulo’s rich political career, which spans decades, saying his membership comes at a crucial time as it seeks to expand its support base. 

“He joins the ranks of the EFF at a crucial time in our organisational development in the province. He comes when the central focus is the revival of our structures and aggressive membership recruitment towards the national 1-million membership mark. His experience could therefore not arrive at a more opportune time,” said the EFF in the province. 

Here are five things you should know about Mapoulo:

HE IS A VETERAN ANC MEMBER AND LEADER

Mapoulo served in several positions in the ANC, including as Polokwane mayor, mayor of the Capricorn District Municipality, ANC Limpopo regional chairperson and chairperson of the Cuito Cuanavale ANC branch in Limpopo.

HE’S JULIUS MALEMA'S ‘MENTOR’

Mapoulo is EFF leader Julius Malema’s political mentor. 

He was removed from his position in 2014, about a year after the EFF was formed. He and other ANC leaders in Limpopo were rumoured to have been aligned with Malema, who was expelled from the ANC in 2012. 

HE SPOKE OUT AGAINST ZUMA’S RE-ELECTION FOR A SECOND TERM

TimesLIVE’s sister publication, SowetanLIVE, reported in 2017 that he was among ANC members who were opposed to the former president’s re-election at the Mangaung elective conference in 2012. 

He said at the time he and other ANC leaders would ensure Zuma’s removal and revive the ruling party. Malema was a staunch supporter of Zuma until his bitter split with the ruling party. 

ALLIES IN THE ANC AND NOW EFF 

According to SowetanLIVE, Mapoulo’s support for Malema and the influential leaders of the ANC Youth League in 2011 saw him secure another term as mayor before he was recalled in June 2014 amid reports of concerns that his relationship with Malema posed a threat to the ANC. 

OTHER LEADERSHIP POSITIONS

According to a statement issued by the EFF, Mapoulo was the president of the Azanian Students’ Convention (Azasco) and the SA National Students’ Congress (Sansco) in Limpopo between 1980 and 1989. 

