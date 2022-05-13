WATCH | Joburgers can look forward to a safer city that's less reliant on Eskom
Mayor Mpho Phalatse details how the multiparty government plans to achieve its vision of transforming Johannesburg into a 'city of golden opportunities'
Johannesburg residents can look forward to reduced reliance on Eskom, improved water infrastructure, a safer inner city, as well as new clinics and housing units, according to Mpho Phalatse, executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg.
In her maiden state of the city address on April 21 — watch the recording below — Phalatse described the multiparty government’s achievements, and outlined its seven priorities and plans.
“Our new vision for this political term of office is a ‘City of golden opportunities: A vibrant, safe and resilient city where the local government delivers a quality life for every resident’,” she said. “This vision is anchored and predicated upon seven mayoral priorities, which have found expression in the IDP [integrated development plan], the budgeting process and the strategic framework of all departments and entities.”
The mayoral priorities commit to give residents and businesses:
- A city that gets the basics right
- A safe city
- A caring city
- A business-friendly city
- An inclusive city
- A well run city
- A smart city
The multiparty government has ensured that every household in the city receives waste services weekly, including in informal settlements. Pikitup will work with local communities to deliver waste management services and mechanise its fleet for better efficiency.
To reduce reliance on Eskom, and end rolling blackouts, the multiparty government will host an energy indaba this month to resolve Johannesburg’s energy crisis. This move will see the introduction of an energy mix as the city partners with independent power producers and small-scale energy generators.
In addition, the city aims to invest R2.8bn within the next three financial years to improve its water services infrastructure. Joburg Water’s Marginalised Areas Programme will ensure that the basic water and sewer needs of informal settlements are also catered for.
WATCH | Mpho Phalatse, executive mayor of Johannesburg, delivers her maiden state of the city address on April 21 2022.
Through the city’s partnership with Dial Direct and Discovery Insure, 7,524 potholes were filled in just seven weeks, making Johannesburg’s roads safer.
“We have made progress in sorting out the city’s pothole problem but we have more road to cover and we will,” said Phalatse.
The city has seen an uptick in payments since January 2022 and is now exceeding its target of collecting R4bn every month. Delinquent ratepayers who do not pay, despite having the means, and who ignore pre-termination notices, will have their services cut off.
The Debt Rehabilitation Programme will assist customers that default on municipal account payments to bring their accounts up to date.
The city has begun an audit of the 29,000 city-owned properties. Where possible, properties will be released to business for better utilisation.
Progress in numbers
• 1,800 — the number of new JMPD officers have been deployed into the inner-city to restore law and order.
• 29,000 — the number of city owned properties that will be audited and, where possible, released to business for better utlisation.
• 7,524 — the number of potholes filled in seven weeks through the city’s partnership with Dial Direct and Discovery Insure.
A total of 1,800 new Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers have been deployed into the inner-city to restore law and order, and stimulate safe economic activity. The JMPD is strengthening working relations with other law enforcement agencies through various joint operations, including the newly established infrastructure protection drive between JMPD, GFIS, SAPS, SSA and HAWKS Gauteng.
The City has also started the process of linking thousands of CCTV cameras around the city to the Public Safety Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre (IIOC) to enable it to better detect and respond to crime.
Two new clinics were opened in Bophelong and Florida. The long awaited Naledi Clinic is also now under construction and, in the next three years, ten new, modern, robustly-sized clinics will be built in different parts of the City.
A new state of the art Bertrams Multipurpose Centre will be developed near the Ellis Park Precinct in Region F.
The city’s migration policy is now under review. It will serve as a guide on how to best deal with all forms of migration to ensure a sustainable strategy, informed by global best practice, to protect human rights but also to recognise the inalienable rights of South African citizens.
Once approved, the Informal Trade Policy will afford informal traders the opportunity to reclaim their trading spaces.
The City will continue to roll out more opportunity centres to support businesses and entrepreneurs. It will also ensure fair access to Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) opportunities through an audited electronic system.
Investigations into corruption have been undertaken and completed investigations have been actioned. Johannesburg residents can expect to see guilty parties fired and looted funds recovered
Johannesburg will soon host a Business Collaborative Conference, recognising that a growing, inclusive and sustainable economy requires business and government to work together.
The multiparty Government is also making it easier for the development industry to do business as well as create jobs, and is working to ensure that the CBD once again becomes a centre of economic and recreational activity.
The Hostel Redevelopment project will see the revamp of hostels and upgrading of Community Residential Units (CRUs). Plans for the redevelopment of all the hostels, to do away with apartheid spatial planning, are being approved
This article was paid for by the City of Johannesburg.