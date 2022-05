WATCH | Joburgers can look forward to a safer city that's less reliant on Eskom

A total of 1,800 new Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers have been deployed into the inner-city to restore law and order, and stimulate safe economic activity. The JMPD is strengthening working relations with other law enforcement agencies through various joint operations, including the newly established infrastructure protection drive between JMPD, GFIS, SAPS, SSA and HAWKS Gauteng.

The City has also started the process of linking thousands of CCTV cameras around the city to the Public Safety Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre (IIOC) to enable it to better detect and respond to crime.

Two new clinics were opened in Bophelong and Florida. The long awaited Naledi Clinic is also now under construction and, in the next three years, ten new, modern, robustly-sized clinics will be built in different parts of the City.

A new state of the art Bertrams Multipurpose Centre will be developed near the Ellis Park Precinct in Region F.

The city’s migration policy is now under review. It will serve as a guide on how to best deal with all forms of migration to ensure a sustainable strategy, informed by global best practice, to protect human rights but also to recognise the inalienable rights of South African citizens.

Once approved, the Informal Trade Policy will afford informal traders the opportunity to reclaim their trading spaces.

The City will continue to roll out more opportunity centres to support businesses and entrepreneurs. It will also ensure fair access to Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) opportunities through an audited electronic system.