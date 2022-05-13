WATCH | Joburgers can look forward to a safer city that's less reliant on Eskom

Johannesburg residents can look forward to reduced reliance on Eskom, improved water infrastructure, a safer inner city, as well as new clinics and housing units, according to Mpho Phalatse, executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

In her maiden state of the city address on April 21 — watch the recording below — Phalatse described the multiparty government’s achievements, and outlined its seven priorities and plans.

“Our new vision for this political term of office is a ‘City of golden opportunities: A vibrant, safe and resilient city where the local government delivers a quality life for every resident’,” she said. “This vision is anchored and predicated upon seven mayoral priorities, which have found expression in the IDP [integrated development plan], the budgeting process and the strategic framework of all departments and entities.”