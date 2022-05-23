WATCH LIVE | Minister Mondli Gungubele updates on government's flood disaster efforts in KZN
23 May 2022 - 10:17
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele is giving an update on the government's flood disaster efforts, relief and recovery plans.
The ad-hoc joint committee is currently holding a briefing on the KwaZulu-Natal flood disaster.
