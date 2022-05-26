×

Politics

POLL | Are you happy with Vavi’s victory in Saftu elections?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
26 May 2022 - 13:00
Zwelinzima Vavi retained his position as general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu). File photo.
Image: Robert Tshabalala

Zwelinzima Vavi's re-election as general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has sparked debate, with some claiming he is the right person for the job and others calling for a change of guard in the position.

Vavi defeated KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Moses Mautsoe with 389 votes to 300.

Mautsoe was nominated by Saftu's biggest affiliate, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), to go head-to-head with Vavi for the powerful position.

It was a congress of compromise, with several allies of Vavi's rival, Numsa boss Irvin Jim securing key positions, including national treasurer and first deputy president.

Thabo Matsose was elected first deputy president and Motshwari Lecogo secured the position of treasurer.

The pair were among four office bearers suspended in March for allegedly embarrassing and bringing the federation into disrepute, after their attempts to suspend Vavi.

Vavi-aligned Ruth Ntlokotse was elected president, beating Mac Chavalala. Nontembeko Luzipho, another member aligned to Vavi, was elected deputy general secretary.

Numsa reportedly threatened to jump ship and leave Saftu if results did not go its way. The union makes up 40% of Saftu membership and is its leading bankroller.

Vavi told the Sunday Times that Jim was behind the “trumped-up charges” cited as reasons to suspend him. 

