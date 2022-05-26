RECORDED | Presidency briefs media on the outcomes of cabinet meeting
26 May 2022 - 09:25
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele will brief the media on Thursday on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele will brief the media on Thursday on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.