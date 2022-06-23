×

WATCH | Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to Ramaphosa

23 June 2022 - 09:22 By Thabo Tshabalala

Chief justice Raymond Zondo was visibly relieved as he handed over the final state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening.

The handover comes after two postponements and several delays. Zondo apologised for the delays. The work of the commission took four-and-a-half years.

