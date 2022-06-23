WATCH | Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to Ramaphosa
23 June 2022 - 09:22
Chief justice Raymond Zondo was visibly relieved as he handed over the final state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening.
The handover comes after two postponements and several delays. Zondo apologised for the delays. The work of the commission took four-and-a-half years.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.