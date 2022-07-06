RATE IT | ANC NEC’s plans to deal with load-shedding, price increases, corruption and immigration

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has announced the outcomes of its meeting at the weekend, including its plans to tackle load-shedding, corruption, the cost of living, job creation and immigration.

National spokesperson Pule Mabe said the executive discussed several issues affecting the country, and called for a united response.

“The NEC agreed these burning challenges require a united and renewed ANC, focused on improving the lives of all South Africans.”

It was particularly scathing on corrupt party officials and said more needed to be done to win back public confidence.

Here are five resolutions made by the ANC NEC. Tell us whether you think they will work.

REDUCE LOAD-SHEDDING LEVELS AND COME DOWN HARD ON SABOTAGE

The NEC noted “with grave concern” the energy crisis in the country and called for “immediate interventions to alleviate the plight of South Africans, as well as the pursuit of longer-term systematic interventions to ensure sustainable energy security”.

It called for load-shedding to be kept at lower levels and be phased out in the medium to long term. It also urged government and Eskom to communicate with affected communities, and act decisively against sabotage.

It urged Eskom and government to:

• Increase maintenance and improve existing supply.

• Get proper skills and experienced mentors at Eskom.

• Facilitate private investment in new generation capacity.

• Speed up the repurposing of power stations with alternative energy sources.

• Speed up the procurement of battery storage.

• Empower municipalities to procure additional energy.

• Encourage businesses and households to invest in renewable energies.