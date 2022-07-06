RATE IT | ANC NEC’s plans to deal with load-shedding, price increases, corruption and immigration
The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has announced the outcomes of its meeting at the weekend, including its plans to tackle load-shedding, corruption, the cost of living, job creation and immigration.
National spokesperson Pule Mabe said the executive discussed several issues affecting the country, and called for a united response.
“The NEC agreed these burning challenges require a united and renewed ANC, focused on improving the lives of all South Africans.”
It was particularly scathing on corrupt party officials and said more needed to be done to win back public confidence.
REDUCE LOAD-SHEDDING LEVELS AND COME DOWN HARD ON SABOTAGE
The NEC noted “with grave concern” the energy crisis in the country and called for “immediate interventions to alleviate the plight of South Africans, as well as the pursuit of longer-term systematic interventions to ensure sustainable energy security”.
It called for load-shedding to be kept at lower levels and be phased out in the medium to long term. It also urged government and Eskom to communicate with affected communities, and act decisively against sabotage.
It urged Eskom and government to:
• Increase maintenance and improve existing supply.
• Get proper skills and experienced mentors at Eskom.
• Facilitate private investment in new generation capacity.
• Speed up the repurposing of power stations with alternative energy sources.
• Speed up the procurement of battery storage.
• Empower municipalities to procure additional energy.
• Encourage businesses and households to invest in renewable energies.
FIGHT RISING COST OF LIVING BY SUPPORTING FARMERS, COMMUNITY GARDENS
The NEC said the rising costs of fuel, food, rates and tariffs had put severe pressure on incomes and living standards of households struggling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It applauded government for taking several steps to mitigate rising fuel and food costs and “timely payment of social grants”, among others.
It called on government to “intensify support for small and subsistence farmers to ensure ongoing food security and affordability of foodstuffs”.
“The NEC called upon all South Africans to join hands during Mandela Month in July 2022 in a focus on food, including by establishing and supporting community and backyard food gardens and the planting of fruit trees.”
REVIEW CADRE DEPLOYMENT, FIGHT CORRUPTION AND ACT AGAINST DEVIANT ANC LEADERS
The executive said some findings in the state capture report were “unsettling”, and said it would be open and honest in dealing with its recommendations.
It adopted the following action plan:
• Committees to complete deliberations on proposed constitutional, legislative and structural changes by the end of August.
• Entities should act on recommendations, or direct these recommendations to specific industry bodies.
• A review of the ANC’s cadre deployment policy and practices, party funding principles, organisational discipline and accountability and parliamentary oversight.
• All ANC members implicated in the state capture inquiry report must present themselves to the ruling party’s integrity commission.
A paper on measures to reverse and prevent a repeat of state capture will be discussed by the party at all levels.
It also acknowledged a lack of political will to deal with challenges at local government level, and a lack of holding those who do not do their jobs to account
It lambasted leaders who diverted from party instructions.
“The NEC agreed the time has come to act against leaders of the ANC who flagrantly defy organisational directives, instructions and prescripts, and will ensure a focused programme to rebuild local government, strengthening the district development model, as per the ANC local government manifesto and pledges.”
REFORM AND IMPROVE IMMIGRATION REGULATIONS
The NEC said SA’s approach to migration should be built on protecting national interests, maintaining peace and friendships and promoting progressive pan-Africanism.
It said the issue of migration will be on the agenda at its national policy conference later this month.
It called for:
• Improved border security through the Border Management Agency.
• Institute legislative reform to address contradictory regulations.
• Improve home affairs’s capacity to process applications and implement regulations without undermining the economy or abusing human rights.
• Law enforcement to crack down on human trafficking and abuse of immigrants.
BRING MORE BLACK SOUTH AFRICANS INTO THE ECONOMY
It reaffirmed its commitment to build a SA economy “that truly reflects the composition, diversity and interests of the SA people”.
It called for a focus on ownership in the economy, with priority on transformation, skills revolution and competition. It called for more black South Africans to be brought into the economy as owners, managers, financiers, industrialists and employees.
It said job creation is the most effective driver of economic growth, the most direct route out of poverty the and best way to address inequality.
It called for state-owned enterprises to “fulfil a clear development function and ensure they are governed effectively, manage their finances responsibly and are led by capable, honest and accountable people”.
