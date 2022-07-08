×

Justice cluster reports on progress since July 2021 unrest

08 July 2022 - 10:39 By TIMESLIVE

The justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster is on Friday giving an update on the events of July 2021.

South Africa experienced violent civil unrest, mainly in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, between July 8 and 17 2021. The unrest was characterised by social media mobilisation leading to looting, destruction of property and the disruption of economic activity.

On August 5 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of an expert panel to review SA’s response to the unrest. The panel was required to review the country's preparedness and shortcomings in responding to the unrest.

The media briefing will amongst other things provide progress on the implementation of the recommendations by the panel, as well as criminal cases and economic impact on livelihoods, emanating from the failed insurrection. 

