Politics

RECORDED | Ramaphosa visits Eskom's Tutuka power station on week four of load-shedding

16 July 2022 - 13:56 By TIMESLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting Eskom's Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga as rolling blackouts continue into day 26 on Saturday.

South Africans have been experiencing the latest round of load-shedding since June 20 2022. On Thursday, TimesLIVE reported that Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation soon on Eskom and load-shedding,

His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed that Ramaphosa was working on a plan to reduce the rolling blackouts.

“Not just a plan, but a plan that can give hope that even if the president does not say that load-shedding will end tomorrow, the nation must have a sense that there is a credible plan that’s been worked on. It is sound and there is a sense of urgency to implement that plan,” said Magwenya.

TimesLIVE

