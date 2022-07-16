President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting Eskom's Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga as rolling blackouts continue into day 26 on Saturday.
South Africans have been experiencing the latest round of load-shedding since June 20 2022. On Thursday, TimesLIVE reported that Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation soon on Eskom and load-shedding,
His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed that Ramaphosa was working on a plan to reduce the rolling blackouts.
“Not just a plan, but a plan that can give hope that even if the president does not say that load-shedding will end tomorrow, the nation must have a sense that there is a credible plan that’s been worked on. It is sound and there is a sense of urgency to implement that plan,” said Magwenya.
RECORDED | Ramaphosa visits Eskom's Tutuka power station on week four of load-shedding
