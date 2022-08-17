A Lonmin shareholder at the time, Ramaphosa wrote to the company’s executives and senior government officials a day before the massacre to urge “concomitant action”.
‘Remember Marikana’ — EFF’s Ndlozi takes aim at Zuma loyalists
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has taken aim at former president Jacob Zuma’s loyalists who gather and sing Wenzeni uZuma (what has Zuma done?), saying they should remember his involvement in the Marikana massacre.
On Tuesday, the country commemorated the decade anniversary of the Marikana massacre in which 34 mineworkers were killed by police during a strike at the Lonmin platinum mine in Marikana, North West.
Weighing in on the anniversary, Ndlozi said the country must never forget that in 2012, when the massacre happened, Zuma was president.
“To all those who gather each day in those careerist conferences singing Wenzeni uZuma, remember Marikana, where [President Cyril] Ramaphosa called for ‘concomitant action’ resulting in the massacre of black mineworkers.
“Your Zuma was president and Nathi Mthethwa [was] minister of police. Never forget,” said Ndlozi.
A Lonmin shareholder at the time, Ramaphosa wrote to the company’s executives and senior government officials a day before the massacre to urge “concomitant action”.
The song, Wenzeni uZuma is often sung by Zuma’s supporters in protest against actions taken against the former president regarding corruption he was allegedly involved in.
It has also become a staple at appearances by Zuma in courts for his corruption trial and at his numerous attempts to dodge a trial, despite his repeated assertions that he wants his day in court.
In a statement, the EFF said it will never forget that Ramaphosa characterised some mineworkers as “dastardly criminals”.
“Cyril Ramaphosa has blood on his hands, and the blood of the workers of Marikana must haunt him to his grave.
“The path to Ramaphosa’s presidency is bloody, and he continues his torturous ways even while in office,” said the EFF.
The party called for justice for the Marikana workers injured and killed and compensation for the widows and children left behind.
“The mines across the platinum belt must build houses, schools, clinics and infrastructure, particularly in Marikana, to atone for the sins committed since 1652 of land theft and mineral exploitation in SA.
“We reiterate our call for August 16 to be a public holiday so future generations may always know what happened on this day and that a democratic state killed people in defence of profit.”
