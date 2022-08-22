×

Politics

SAA's price was cheapest quote at 'under R1.6m': Defence department on Ramaphosa's Sadc flight

22 August 2022 - 07:28 By TimesLIVE
The SAA jet with President Cyril Ramaphosa arriving in Kinshasa. The presidency posted a video of the arrival on its Facebook page.
Image: Screenshot

SA Airways was one of several bidders from which the air force sourced quotes for President Cyril Ramaphosa's flights to the Southern African Development Community (Sadc)  summit in Kinshasa last week, says the defence department.

This as the Sunday Times reported the president flew on an SAA A340 passenger jet  because none of the air force VIP fleet is serviceable. Inkwazi, the presidential Boeing business jet, would have cost about R800,000 for the eight flying hours to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and back, said the report.

In response, the department of defence confirmed Inkwazi and other executive aircraft “are currently out of commission”.

As limited regular commercial flights were available from Kinshasa, the SA Air Force — which is responsible for official flights undertaken by a president — sourced quotes from potential service providers. The cost was far less than reported, the department said.

“The national carrier, SA Airways, was one of several bidders from whom the air force sourced quotes. SAA filed the lowest quote at under R1.6m.

“Two quotes for significantly smaller aircraft came close to R1.9m each.”

The flight to Kinshasa carried 14 passengers and the return flight 55, excluding SAAF crew members, said the department.

TimesLIVE

