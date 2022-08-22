×

Politics

‘This proposal is a joke’: Gayton McKenzie criticises DA’s proposal to end load-shedding in Tshwane

22 August 2022 - 07:00
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo district municipality mayor Gayton McKenzie has rubbished the DA’s plan to end load-shedding in the City of Tshwane. 

The city’s mayor, Randall Williams, tabled a proposal to end load-shedding with potential to create 30,000 new jobs.

The DA and other opposition parties met in Tshwane to brainstorm an investment proposal that was received by the city. 

The proposal sought to repurpose the city’s coal power plants which have not been used since 2014, and convert it to gas to generate over 800MW of power over the long-term at a cost of about R26bn. 

Weighing on the proposal, McKenzie said it was a joke and that his party would remove Williams. 

“We will remove this mayor. Stop justifying corruption, stop blaming ActionSA. This proposal is a joke. Patriotic Alliance will never agree to this nonsense, stop canvassing us to support this nonsense,” McKenzie said.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba also said his party would not support the DA’s proposal, saying Williams’ "arrogance will only make life difficult for himself".

“We are all committed to end load-shedding brought to SA by ANC corruption facilitated by the Guptas, but will not replace and support ANC tendencies now facilitated by this DA mayor,” said Mashaba

Williams last week was accused of being overly involved in the process after a recording of a meeting discussing the bid proposal was leaked

The ANC, EFF, and ActionSA accused Williams of trying to influence the tender process to award an energy contract through an unsolicited bid procedure.

He denied the allegations, saying the parties were trying to smear his name and undermine governance in the city.

“I will be consulting my attorneys with a view to take action against the individuals who have defamed me,” he said

“The DA and I will continue to strive to end load-shedding in our city, protect our residents and uphold the rule of law.”

