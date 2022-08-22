ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba also said his party would not support the DA’s proposal, saying Williams’ "arrogance will only make life difficult for himself".
“We are all committed to end load-shedding brought to SA by ANC corruption facilitated by the Guptas, but will not replace and support ANC tendencies now facilitated by this DA mayor,” said Mashaba.
Williams last week was accused of being overly involved in the process after a recording of a meeting discussing the bid proposal was leaked.
The ANC, EFF, and ActionSA accused Williams of trying to influence the tender process to award an energy contract through an unsolicited bid procedure.
He denied the allegations, saying the parties were trying to smear his name and undermine governance in the city.
“I will be consulting my attorneys with a view to take action against the individuals who have defamed me,” he said.
“The DA and I will continue to strive to end load-shedding in our city, protect our residents and uphold the rule of law.”
‘This proposal is a joke’: Gayton McKenzie criticises DA’s proposal to end load-shedding in Tshwane
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald
