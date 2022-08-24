The EFF alleged Ramathuba is a “reckless populist” and said she must go.
“The Afrophobic attack on a bedridden patient is cruel and malicious, and has no justifications. It is a slippery slope, because health rights are human rights, and an attempt to rationalise the denial of the provision of health care on the basis of someone’s nationality will lead to gross human rights violations.
“We call on the removal of Ramathuba as an MEC, as she has clearly violated the integrity of the patient and undermined the Hippocratic Oath by causing intentional harm and humiliation to a patient. She is unfit to hold that office and she must be released.”
'Unfair abuse and discrimination': Shivambu slams Ramathuba over outburst
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has joined the chorus of outrage over Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba's claim that migrants are to blame for her department's stretched budget.
In a video that has since gone viral, the politician is heard telling a foreign patient her country must take responsibility for her health issues and not SA.
Her comments drew sharp debate and criticism, with Shivambu claiming her conduct was unprofessional.
EFF, DA call for Phophi Ramathuba to be axed as MEC after hospital outburst
“Dr Phophi has certainly violated the Hippocratic Oath, which obliges all physicians/ doctors to 'abstain from all intentional harm, wrongdoing and harm, especially abusing the bodies of man or woman, bond or free'. This is unfair abuse and discrimination.”
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane also weighed in, highlighting the oath and inviting a discussion on the matter.
