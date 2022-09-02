The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is in talks with founder and president emeritus of the IFP Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to seek reconciliation between the two parties.
“Shenge (Buthelezi) had been vocal about being thankful of being brought up by the ANC Youth League in his youth. We have sent ANC elders to have peace negotiations with the elders close to the leader emeritus,” ANC provincial secretary Bheki “Bin Laden” Mtolo said at a media briefing in Durban on Friday.
Mtolo said the ANC was encouraged by a public statement by Buthelezi in response to an ANC message wishing him on his 94th birthday.
“As the ANC in KZN, we are inspired by such a gesture of reconciliation. We remain convinced that the forebears of this freedom who never lived long [enough] to taste the fruits of democracy are in support of the decision of the ANC in KZN to assign a team of elders to have a dialogue with Umntwana WakwaPhindangene (Buthelezi) to discuss his wishes to reunite with the ANC.”
He said the talks would help heal the wounds of the past and usher in a new era in the province and the country as a whole.
“It’s times like these when all ANC leaders and alliance partners are expected to dig deeper from their political consciousness and intellectualism and ensure the unity of our people. Unity refers to working together, cooperatively for common purpose,” Mtolo said.
However unity required discipline, mutual respect, frankness, openness and trust.
Mtolo added the ANC in the province had also resolved to strengthen relations with the institutions of traditional leadership across the province.
“We will ensure that traditional leaders and those democratically elected meet regularly to define ways of working together and devise strategies to harmonise relations to ensure faster improvement in the lives of our communities.
KZN ANC in talks with IFP's Mangosuthu Buthelezi on reconciliation
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation launched to mark 94th birthday
“Critically, ANC councillors must work with traditional leaders because both leaders are strategically placed to bridge the gap between government and communities,” said Mtolo.
During their recent visit to the newly crowned Zulu King Misizulu kaZwelithini, Mtolo said the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) had discussed the Ingonyama Trust land.
“Importantly, the ANC remains firm in its support of the king and the organisation has not changed from its position that indigenous people have a right to access the land.
“The land is a firm base for the creation of wealth. We therefore refuse to allow the prolonged marginalisation of indigenous people as a result of lack of access to the land.”
