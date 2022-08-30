IN PICS | Pupils not forced to wear cultural attire, say KZN education MEC

Fraser said such a ceremony last occurred on December 3 1971, hence it was important for pupils to celebrate history occurring in their lifetimes.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer says the call for those at schools to wear traditional regalia in honour of the Zulu King was not compulsory, but a gesture to observe a once-in-a-generation occasion.
King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini performed the ukungena esibayeni (entering the kraal) ceremony at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace on August 21 before thousands of people from different backgrounds. This saw him officially succeed his father, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who occupied the throne for more than 50 years.
Speaking at Nqabakazulu High School in KwaMashu on Tuesday, Frazer said: “We have done this because we feel very fortunate as this generation that we are witnessing it. You will remember that our late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu passed on and we've been mourning as the Zulu nation. Two weeks back there was King Misuzulu's entering of the kraal ceremony, but not all our learners could make it to KwaNongoma, so we decided to honour that occasion today [Tuesday].”
Fraser said such a ceremony last occurred on December 3 1971, hence it was important for pupils to celebrate history occurring in their lifetimes.
“We have done this not to isolate other traditions, but to celebrate with the king as the department. The king has a role to play in education, so it's important that we honour days like these.
“It was not compulsory to dress in traditional regalia today. The circular said we would appreciate if everyone could do it, but ... no-one was forced.”
Her response comes after objections from the DA and the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu).
Among those at the Nqabakazulu event was Prince Thulani Zulu, spokesperson for King Misuzulu and Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Thanking Frazer and the department for honouring the king, he said: “This day was declared a traditional day where teachers and learners are getting an opportunity to appreciate [the king entering the kraal]. The MEC said they did not get the opportunity to be there, so they are paying their respect because we all know that the king of a nation is its symbol of unity and identity.
“When this is sowed in the young generation, they will grow up knowing very well who their king is because when you don’t know where you come from, you will not know where you are going. Our culture doesn’t divide us but unites us, as the MEC said, so we thank her for making sure the learners and teachers don’t [forget] who they are.”
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Frazer added that the department is looking to introduce into its curriculum a book detailing King Misuzulu's life.
Thobile “Mother Teresa” Mhlongo, chairperson of the school governing body (SGB), said they were privileged Nqabakazulu High was chosen for the event.
“We are very happy as the school governing body and KwaMashu that they chose Inqabakazulu to celebrate the coronation of our king. We are also proud of our learners for representing our school and all schools in KwaMashu well,” Mhlongo said.
“You could tell from the way they performed traditional dance that we have been practising this for a long time. It's not something that we are only doing now that the MEC was coming here. It's the lifestyle we live.”
