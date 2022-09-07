Ramaphosa has absolute confidence in his approach: SAPS responds to calls for Cele to be given the boot

Speaking on CapeTalk, SAPS spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: “We take our cues in the police ministry from what the president mentioned in his Q&A last Thursday, where he basically [said] he has absolute confidence in the minister's approach, but also the minister's ability to lead the organisation."
According to Themba, Cele travels the country regularly for updates on various issues.
“It is under the minister's leadership that every police station have a gender-based violence desk. This speaks to the dedication of trying to provide much-needed services for victims,” she said.
TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers if Cele should be shown the door.
The majority (49%) said the minister must go for failing South Africans, while 5% said he should not be axed, but that police officers must be held more accountable.
Forty-seven percent said the entire government needed to be transformed.
The SA Police Service (SAPS) has responded to DA calls for police minister Bheki Cele to be axed for failing to combat crime, reduce murders and protect women and children from gender-based violence (GBV).
The party marched to the police ministry's offices this week to protest about Cele's performance. It was backed by a petition to remove him.
“Minister Cele’s failings are far more than just another embarrassing blot on the ANC government’s report card,” said the DA.
“His failings have cost the lives, the dignity and the security of countless South Africans. When viewed together, the litany of failures on his watch as police minister makes for shocking reading. [It] is a shameful indictment on President Cyril Ramaphosa that he has not held Cele accountable.
“Unity in the ANC trumps everything — even the lives of thousands of South African citizens — which is why Ramaphosa didn’t hesitate for a second to offer Cele his full backing during last week’s questions to the president in the National Assembly,” it said.
