×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

LISTEN | Get rid of National Energy Crisis Committee and appoint outside expert: DA

20 September 2022 - 12:56 By TimesLIVE
DA leader John Steenhuisen wants action on load-shedding. File photo.
DA leader John Steenhuisen wants action on load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday addressed the nation on the electricity crisis and how to tackle Eskom's collapse.

He proposed President Cyril Ramaphosa dissolve the National Energy Crisis Committee and appoint an outside industry expert to help the country deal with the disaster.

“At the heart of this lethargy is the so-called crisis committee appointed by the president to take over the implementation of his plan. They have made no progress at all and they should be taken off the job right away,” said Steenhuisen.  

The party envisions the expert's work would entail facilitating working relationships between Eskom, local government and independent power producers.

According to Steenhuisen, outside help is the only way to deal with the crisis. 

The address comes at a time when South Africans are, for the second time this year, contending with stage 6 load-shedding, with stages expected to be heightened after an announcement by Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Sunday. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

POLL | Should the entire Eskom board be fired over load-shedding?

Should the Eskom board be given the boot?
News
58 minutes ago

WATCH | ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen

"SA is now in the midst of an electricity crisis that threatens to derail what is left of our economy and to destabilise our society," said DA leader ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Load-shedding may lead to water shortages, Tshwane residents warned

The City of Tshwane on Monday warned that the upper stages of load-shedding could lead to water outages, particularly in high-lying areas.
News
22 hours ago

Are there areas where the lights don’t go out ? Here’s where people think hotspots free of load-shedding are

Which areas do you know of that are basically load-shedding free?
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Ramaphosa comes to Paul Mashatile’s rescue Politics
  3. ANC plotting Johannesburg council takeover Politics
  4. Controversially sacked Phathiswa Magopeni could make SABC return Politics
  5. Spy ombud’s appointment stalls as opposition rejects ANC picks Politics

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked