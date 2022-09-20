The party envisions the expert's work would entail facilitating working relationships between Eskom, local government and independent power producers.
According to Steenhuisen, outside help is the only way to deal with the crisis.
The address comes at a time when South Africans are, for the second time this year, contending with stage 6 load-shedding, with stages expected to be heightened after an announcement by Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | Get rid of National Energy Crisis Committee and appoint outside expert: DA
Image: Freddy Mavunda
DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday addressed the nation on the electricity crisis and how to tackle Eskom's collapse.
He proposed President Cyril Ramaphosa dissolve the National Energy Crisis Committee and appoint an outside industry expert to help the country deal with the disaster.
“At the heart of this lethargy is the so-called crisis committee appointed by the president to take over the implementation of his plan. They have made no progress at all and they should be taken off the job right away,” said Steenhuisen.
The party envisions the expert's work would entail facilitating working relationships between Eskom, local government and independent power producers.
According to Steenhuisen, outside help is the only way to deal with the crisis.
The address comes at a time when South Africans are, for the second time this year, contending with stage 6 load-shedding, with stages expected to be heightened after an announcement by Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
POLL | Should the entire Eskom board be fired over load-shedding?
WATCH | ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen
Load-shedding may lead to water shortages, Tshwane residents warned
Are there areas where the lights don’t go out ? Here’s where people think hotspots free of load-shedding are
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos