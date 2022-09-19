×

South Africa

Load-shedding may lead to water shortages, Tshwane residents warned

19 September 2022 - 15:29
The City of Tshwane says extensive load-shedding may result in water outages affecting the city, particularly in high-lying areas. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

The City of Tshwane on Monday warned that the upper stages of load-shedding could lead to water outages, particularly in high-lying areas. 

MMC for utilities and regional operations Daryl Johnston said much of the city's water and sanitation reticulation system relies on electricity.

“Our water treatment works and pump stations need electricity to operate. While we have reservoirs with storage capacity to last through short interruptions, those reservoirs rely on continuous flow to keep full and be prepared for outages.

“With load-shedding happening so frequently that the continuous flow of water is interrupted, reservoirs that are under significant pressure, such as high-lying reservoirs, may slowly have their water level lowered until they threaten to run dry,” said Johnston. 

He said though they have tried, it is not possible to exempt all the water network systems requiring electricity.

“We have tried as best as possible to exempt our water treatment works and key pump stations from load-shedding to ensure that water keeps flowing, but it is not possible to exempt all the water network systems requiring electricity.

“This means water outages may occur in some areas should load-shedding continue. This is particularly true in high-lying areas, such as Laudium and Waterkloof Ridge.”

Residents have been asked to use water sparingly. 

“The city has previously asked residents to limit their water consumption as we are now at level 1 water restrictions.

“This time, I want to ask residents to please be particularly mindful of the increased risk brought by load-shedding. Please make a conscious choice to limit your water consumption. Please consider shorter showers, turn off water features and try to limit water use for external washing of cars and buildings. Please delay filling pools and any other high water consumption.”

