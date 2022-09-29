President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon for a question and answer session, where he is likely to again receive a hostile reception from opposition MPs over the Phala Phala scandal.
This will be the first time Ramaphosa goes to the assembly for a Q&A after the previous session was aborted as MPs protested when he declined to answer questions on Phala Phala.
At the time, the president cited advice from his lawyers not to engage MPs on the matter as the theft of millions in foreign currency at his Limpopo farm is under investigation by various entities, including the public protector, Hawks, SA Reserve Bank and SA Revenue Service.
Opposition parties have fought for the outstanding Phala Phala questions to be back on Thursday’s question paper and for the president to respond fully.
The outstanding questions have been placed as the last item on the day’s question paper.
Apart from Phala Phala, Ramaphosa is also scheduled to face questions on his implementation plan of the Zondo commission report.
EFF leader Julius Malema will ask Ramaphosa about his plans to tackle rising crime such as money laundering, gangsterism and kidnapping of women and children.
Ramaphosa is also due to answer questions on Eskom’s new power stations build programme, which will no doubt spark debate on the rolling blackouts.
The session is scheduled to start at 2pm.
Ramaphosa back in parliament to answer Phala Phala questions
Image: Jaco Marais/Pool
