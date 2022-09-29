“What message does it send to the nation when allegations of money laundering, kidnapping and torturing all happening in the president’s farm and the president refuses to take the nation into his confidence?” asked Zungula.
Ramaphosa responded: “I have said and admitted that there was a theft at the farm and I reported that to a general of the SA police who later informed me that he’s also reported it to another general of the SA Police Service.
“That matter obviously is under processing within the police service, they are dealing with it,” he said.
“I deny that there was any form of money laundering. I have said and I’ve said it more publicly that it was proceeds of sale of game.”
Ramaphosa reiterated that he was a cattle and game farmer for a number of years, a matter he had disclosed in parliament when he was the deputy president and to the secretary of the cabinet when he became president.
That activity sometimes resulted in the sale of cattle as well as the sale of animals such as buffalo and sable.
“That is a matter that takes place from time to time, and even recently we’ve been able to conclude, my managers have concluded the process where a parcel of buffalo was also sold.
“That in my view is not money laundering. It is a process that goes on.”
Ramaphosa repeated that he is willing and prepared to account to parliament about the matter and to subject himself “to all manner of investigations as well as inquiries” and other processing.
“There is now a section 89 process which I have clearly and openly said I will co-operate with and I will co-operate to the fullest of my ability.
“This matter has been subjected to a number of investigations by a number of authorities. The last time I counted there were up to seven or eight authorities looking into this.”
The question and answer session continues.
Ramaphosa: police must answer why no Phala Phala case was opened
Image: GCIS
