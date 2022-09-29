South Africa

SAP agrees to pay back millions to water & sanitation department

29 September 2022 - 16:43
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
System Applications Products (SAP) has agreed to pay R81.5m to the department of water & sanitation.
System Applications Products (SAP) has agreed to pay R81.5m to the department of water & sanitation.
Image: 123RF/monsitj

The Special Tribunal has confirmed a settlement agreement between System Applications Products (SAP) and the department of water affairs & sanitation.

In terms of the agreement, confirmed as an order of the tribunal by judge Lebogang Modiba on Thursday, multinational software company SAP would pay the department R81.5m within five court days, effective from Thursday.

The tribunal said the Special Investigating Unit, the minister of water affairs & sanitation and SAP reached a final settlement in the remainder of the disputes and matters between them relating to licence agreements in the background and circumstances that led to the conclusion of the 2015 and 2016 agreements.

In March, the tribunal ordered SAP to repay the department more than R400m after it declared invalid and set aside two software licence and support agreement contracts concluded between the department and SAP, worth more than R1bn.

The conclusion of the agreements emanate from an elaborate scheme devised by the employees of SAP, former employees of the department and sale commission partners while they were aware that the 2012 agreement was in place and there was no need for the other two.

The tribunal said the 2015 and 2016 agreements did not comply with the provisions of the constitution, the Public Finance Management Act, Treasury regulations or the department's supply chain management policies.

In March this year, the parties agreed before the tribunal that SAP will pay R263m and the remainder of the amount that was in dispute (R81.5m) would be determined by the tribunal.

SAP has since agreed to pay the full outstanding R81.5m within five court days of the order to the department.

“Consequently, the agreement will extinguish the dispute between the parties and the matter will be finalised,” the tribunal said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Software company SAP ordered to repay more than R400m after Special Tribunal sets aside contracts

Multinational software company Systems Applications Products has been ordered to repay the department of water and sanitation more than R400m, R263m ...
News
6 months ago

SA tries to recover over R400m German software firm SAP for 'unlawful' contracts

South African investigators are seeking to recover more than 400 million rand from German software firm SAP for two government contracts they allege ...
News
2 years ago

SIU to approach Special Tribunal to set aside ‘corrupt’ SANDF PPE contracts

The Special Investigating Unit says it will institute action in the Special Tribunal to review and set aside contracts awarded by the SANDF for the ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa
  3. Family dogs kill boy, 10 South Africa
  4. Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls News
  5. ANC councillors charged for alleged role in Midlands town's shutdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Gunman overpowered after firing shots randomly at KZN primary school
Phala Phala: Four months of denials and pressure for Ramaphosa to explain farm ...