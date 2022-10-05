According to Mokoena, Lesufi's elevation to premier comes when the people have already lost faith in the ANC.
“Panyaza Lesufi is a good friend and a comrade for many years. And I congratulate him on his new responsibility. But he comes too late, when the people have already lost faith in the former liberation movement.
“There’s nothing he can do to restore the trust.”
Baloyi said Makhura’s resignation should’ve been a relief for Gauteng residents, but instead he will be replaced by another ANC politician who will most likely pick up where Makhura left off.
Lesufi does not promise to change the dismal service delivery record and will be handicapped by a party obsessed with maintaining power and profiteering from tenders, he said.
“Only a change in government in 2024 [will] reverse the ANC’s negative track record in the province where the rule of law and good governance will be restored, jobs created and the lives of the poor improved.”
POLL | Do you believe Lesufi will manage Gauteng better than Makhura?
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to take over as premier after David Makhura's resignation.
Makhura resigned as premier and MPL on Tuesday, before the ANC provincial executive committee meeting on Thursday.
He said he had passed the baton to Lesufi after his election as ANC chair at the 14th provincial conference.
“ I have had several engagements with the leadership of the ANC on the timing and details of the handover to ensure a smooth transition in the interests of our province and its people. The ANC has been seized with this matter over the past few weeks and has now completed its internal processes,” Makhura said.
Politicians, including former EFF MP Fana Mokoena and ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson Bongani Baloyi, said Lesufi won’t be any better than Makhura.
