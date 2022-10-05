Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has weighed in on incoming Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, saying he is “too late in the game”.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced Lesufi will replace David Makhura after Makhura's resignation as premier and MPL.
Makhura's resignation came before a meeting of the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) on Thursday.
Speaking to the media after addressing the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) national general council meeting in Kempton Park, Ramaphosa congratulated Lesufi, though the PEC is yet to make an announcement.
“The premier indicated he would be willing to step down. We welcome new premier Panyaza Lesufi. I think he is up to the job, he is the new [ANC] chairperson of Gauteng and is going to be well supported by the members of the PEC and the membership, so it’s a smooth transition,” said Ramaphosa.
'There’s nothing he can do to restore the trust': Politicians weigh in on Lesufi as Gauteng premier
Image: TimesLIVE/Nico Gous
Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has weighed in on incoming Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, saying he is “too late in the game”.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced Lesufi will replace David Makhura after Makhura's resignation as premier and MPL.
Makhura's resignation came before a meeting of the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) on Thursday.
Speaking to the media after addressing the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) national general council meeting in Kempton Park, Ramaphosa congratulated Lesufi, though the PEC is yet to make an announcement.
“The premier indicated he would be willing to step down. We welcome new premier Panyaza Lesufi. I think he is up to the job, he is the new [ANC] chairperson of Gauteng and is going to be well supported by the members of the PEC and the membership, so it’s a smooth transition,” said Ramaphosa.
‘No drama’ in Gauteng leadership, says Ramaphosa after Makhura resigns
According to Mokoena, Lesufi's elevation to position of premier comes when people have already lost faith in the ANC.
“Panyaza Lesufi is a good friend and a comrade for many years. And I congratulate him on his new responsibility. But he comes too late in the game, when the people have already lost faith in the former liberation movement.
“There’s nothing he can do to restore the trust,” said Mokoena.
ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson Bongani Baloyi said Makhura’s premiership was an “absolute failure” and Lesufi won’t be any better.
He said Makhura’s resignation should’ve been a relief for Gauteng residents, but instead he will be replaced by another ANC politician who is most likely going to pick up where Makhura left off.
“That Makhura remained premier for as long as he did is demonstrative of the lack of leadership within the ANC and replacing him [shows] the party is desperate to save face before the 2024 national and provincial elections,” said Baloyi.
“Makhura’s premiership has been marked as one of absolute failure, with service delivery having deteriorated for the province’s most vulnerable. Gauteng is losing jobs and business to other provinces and many lives have been lost due to governance failure.”
DA: 'If Makhura was a true leader, he would cut his trip short and return to deal with load-shedding'
Baloyi said Lesufi does not promise to change the dismal service delivery record and will be handicapped by a party obsessed with maintaining power and profiteering from tenders.
“Only a change in government in 2024 [will] reverse the ANC’s negative track record in the province where the rule of law and good governance will be restored, jobs created and the lives of the poor improved.”
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni said the constant changing of leadership was a problem.
“This tendency of changing leadership all the time is a spectre haunting our body politic. In today, out tomorrow after a conference. Hayibo. Stability is fundamental to development. Look at Chinese leadership,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The ANC delivers a worse life for all
Makhura resignation expected on Tuesday, Lesufi to take up reins as Gauteng premier
'I served the people of Gauteng with humility': Makhura resigns as premier
No talk of 'dumping' the ANC yet, clarifies Cosatu
TOM EATON | Even if the ANC loses a majority in 2024, it will stay with us, it will linger
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos