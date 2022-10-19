Politics

Buthelezi flags 'security breach' at king's meeting with KZN cabinet

19 October 2022 - 17:31
The KwaZulu-Natal legislature paid a visit to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Tuesday but the royal house has raised concerns about an incident that unfolded during the meeting.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

The Zulu monarchy's prime minister has raised concern over breaches of protocol, allegedly at the instruction of KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, when her cabinet met King Misuzulu KaZwelithini without his observers.

In a statement, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi decried what he termed the “strange” incident that occurred on Tuesday.

Dube-Ncube and her cabinet had paid a courtesy visit to the Zulu king at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace ahead of the coronation ceremony, scheduled for next week. 

According to Buthelezi, there was “a strange breach of protocol” which has caused concern within the Zulu royal family.

“His majesty was accompanied in the meeting by his personal assistant, Prince Thulani Zulu, and by Prince Mbongiseni Zulu. Quite unexpectedly, the premier instructed that the two princes leave the room, leaving his majesty without any witnesses or accompaniment in his meeting with the KwaZulu-Natal cabinet,” Buthelezi explained.

We'll afford King Misuzulu the same respect as his father: KZN cabinet

The KwaZulu-Natal legislature will afford King Misuzulu kaZwelithini the same respect that was afforded to the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.
News
1 day ago

The traditional prime minister added: “This unusual incident has caused consternation and concern over what the premier and the cabinet may have wanted to say to his majesty without any witnesses.

“It is a flouting of normal protocol and very strange behaviour, to which members of the royal family have taken exception.”

Buthelezi said it was regrettable that this first meeting of the premier and cabinet with the king was marred by the unusual demand that the king be unaccompanied.

“The royal family hopes that this is not an indication of the style of future interactions of the KwaZulu-Natal government with the king of the Zulu nation.”

The story will be updated once comment is received from the premier's office. 

TimesLIVE

