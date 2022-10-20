Politics

LISTEN | Ramaphosa has something to hide over Phala Phala, says ATM leader

20 October 2022 - 16:06
President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to clear his name in the Phala Phala saga. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula has explained the charges the party has laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa over Phala Phala.

Zungula and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa want answers on the “cover up”.

Listen to the leaders:

The three-member panel investigating whether there is a need to further probe Phala Phala claims started its 30-day schedule on Wednesday.

The ATM had asked parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to establish a section 89 inquiry into the theft of cash from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. Zungula alleged Ramaphosa has used intimidation tactics to scare those investigating the affair. 

Holomisa outlined what his party would like the panel to focus on and said Ramaphosa has been a disappointment.

The leaders said 30 days was too long for the investigation.

The panellists are retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, retired high court judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello. If they find there is a need for further investigation, Mapisa-Nqakula said an ad hoc committee would be established.

TimesLIVE

