'The truth is we are now emerging from the darkest days': Hanekom defends Ramaphosa

Former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom has come to party president Cyril Ramaphosa's defence, suggesting Ramaphosa's critics will eat their words after December when he “starts his second term”.

This comes after ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini this week warned of the dire consequences if Ramaphosa is elected for a second term at the party’s 55th elective conference in December.

Speaking to IOL, Dlamini said the ANC is in its darkest years and all leagues have been killed.

“We have never experienced this. As women we disagreed with president Mandela, president Mbeki and president Zuma. Even in the tough conditions where Mandela had tension with his wife (Winnie Madikizela Mandela) and she was part of the leadership of the Women’s League, Mandela never shut down the league,” said Dlamini.

“At this point we have no women’s league, no youth league and no MKMVA. We are in the ANC’s darkest years. All our leagues have been killed. All that exists are small scattered units who cannot tell Ramaphosa that he must account for Phala Phala.”

Dlamini alleged that Ramaphosa co-opts people into his office and into the organisation so they can agree with him.

Reacting to the report, Hanekom threw his weight behind Ramaphosa and wished his critics well.

“Oh my word — you are saying this about the president of the ANC. The truth is that we are now emerging from the darkest days, but we wish you well for your life after December when Cyril Ramaphosa starts his second term,” he said.