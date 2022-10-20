News

Government spending on education, health and criminal justice declining in real terms

New research by Michael Sachs, Arabo Ewinyu and Olwethu Shedi challenges a widely held view that there is a fiscal crisis resulting from a ‘bloated state’

20 October 2022 - 15:53 By FRANNY RABKIN

The amount spent by the government, in real terms, on the basic education of children has declined significantly since 2009 and is set to decrease further, said Michael Sachs of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies in research published on Wednesday...

