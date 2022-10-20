Politics

'Coalitions and issues relating to governance': Inside the EFF’s ‘long overdue’ meeting with the IFP

20 October 2022 - 10:00
The EFF led by Julius Malema held a meeting with the IFP. File photo.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

The EFF and the IFP had a “long overdue” meeting this week to discuss coalitions and issues relating to governance.

The meeting in Johannesburg was attended by EFF leader Julius Malema, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and representatives from both parties. 

According to the EFF, the bilateral meeting focused on the state of coalitions and issues relating to governance. 

“Today we held a long overdue meeting in Johannesburg. Political parties led by human beings are not mountains and valleys. They meet, so we met,” said Shivambu.

The meeting comes after the EFF held meetings with ANC KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng leadership to discuss political developments in both provinces. 

Last month, the EFF met ANC Gauteng provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and provincial secretary TK Nciza. 

That engagement came after Malema said he preferred ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile over President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the ruling party.

Malema said his party was willing to work with the ruling party under Mashatile’s leadership, rather than the DA, in coalition agreements after the 2024 elections.

Mashatile is in the running for the position of ANC deputy president at the party’s elective conference later this year.

In November last year, Malema vowed to never work with Mashatile, calling him “dishonest” and a “schemer”.

“Paul Mashatile is one of the most dishonest people ever. You must never meet that guy and think something will happen. Through his scheming and political manoeuvring he managed to hold the ANC staff members for four months,” Malema said at the time.

“They thought the salary was coming, and when they said it is four months, I said, ‘that’s Paul for you. He’s a schemer, he works like that.”

According to Malema, the EFF demanded Mashatile should not sit in the same meeting as them.

“We don’t trust anything that comes out of Paul’s mouth. He’s not honest. We would rather deal with people who are honest.”

