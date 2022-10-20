Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa leads fifth presidential imbizo in Northern Cape

20 October 2022 - 12:11 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading a presidential imbizo in the Northern Cape on Thursday.

The fifth such imbizo, the theme is “leave no-one behind”.

