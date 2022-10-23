'He must never pretend that he loves black people': Malema on Ramaphosa

An absent president and a headless chicken.
That is how EFF leader Julius Malema described President Cyril Ramaphosa and how he is running SA.
“South Africa must prosper without the ANC,” said Malema, who was addressing delegates at the party’s third provincial assembly at the Olive convention centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
"The president is nowhere to be found."
He likened the situation in the country to that of a headless chicken.
"You expect this body of yours to function without a head. Have you ever seen a headless chicken? What it does? That’s where we are now."
Malema also spoke about the upcoming coronation of the Zulu monarch King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, saying Ramaphosa's job during the ceremony would only be to hand over the certificate then “sit down”.
“He must never pretend that he loves black people. I am sure he has had a hand in the disunity that has marked the king’s ascending to the throne,” said Malema.
Malema said the coronation had proved Zulu people were not only rooted in KwaZulu-Natal but across the continent. He said the EFF were neither for or against Misuzulu or his detractors, but rather for the unity of the royal family.
“It’s not an ANC event. It’s not an IFP event, it’s the event of the people of South Africa. The EFF must go there and support the coronation of the king.”
The EFF leader congratulated the more than 1,600 delegates at the assembly for peacefully electing new provincial leaders. Mongezi Twala was elected provincial chairperson and Thobile Nkosi his deputy. Nkululeko Ngubane was elected secretary, with Hlengiwe Chiliza becoming the deputy and Chuma Wakeni taking the treasurer position.
“People are not throwing chairs at each other, and no one has died in the name of the EFF,” said Malema.
He predicted the 2024 national elections would be difficult and cautioned the party against people motivated by self-interest.
The state of affairs in which the country finds itself also came under spotlight with Malema saying the country was on autopilot, with a president who is often missing in action.
