Politics

Progress made in reversing effects of state capture at 'targeted, weakened' state institutions: Ramaphosa

President uses address to the nation to reflect on progress his administration made in reversing effects of state capture

23 October 2022 - 22:54
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted successes of his administration in fixing institutions targeted and damaged during state capture.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO / Reuters

President Cyril Ramaphosa used Sunday's address to the nation to highlight his administration's successes in reversing the effects of state capture, including the recovery of R8.6bn in stolen public funds.

Without mentioning his predecessor Jacob Zuma by name, Ramaphosa said since 2018 his administration has dealt with fixing institutions which had been targeted and weakened at the height of state capture.

He highlighted the success of the special tribunal in recovering stolen public funds.

“Since its establishment, it has recovered over R8.6bn. We undertook measures to end corruption and politicisation at the State Security Agency,” he said.

Ramaphosa also highlighted the appointment of new leadership at the police's elite investigating unit, the Hawks, “an institution that was targeted for weakening (during state capture), which has, since then, secured 4,500 convictions for corruption and other priority crimes”.

“The NPA was another institution that was deliberately weakened. We have appointed a new national director of public prosecutions on the recommendations of an independent panel following a transparent public process.”

He said the NPA Investigating Directorate was assigned to prosecute state capture and other significant corruption cases.

“To further strengthen existing anti-corruption capabilities, the Investigating Directorate will be established as a permanent entity within the NPA,” the president said.

Ramaphosa also spoke about strides his administration had made in facilitating the amendment of the state capture commission regulations to enable sharing of information and resources with the National Prosecuting Authority on state capture cases.

“We appointed new leadership at the South African Revenue Service and are rebuilding the institution in line with the recommendations of the Nugent commission, which were endorsed by the state capture commission,” he said.

“As a result of these efforts, several major state capture and other serious corruption cases have been brought to court.”

TimesLIVE

