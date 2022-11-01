On Tuesday Mkhwebane had to defend herself after her legal team walked out last week. Committee MPs asked her to clarify why her lawyers had abandoned her.
EFF leader Julius Malema described the MPs as apartheid beneficiaries, the children of colonisers and apartheid dictators.
Mkhwebane’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, walked out after he said the inquiry was illegal. This after the committee rejected a postponement request.
On Tuesday the suspended public protector said her counsel had not withdrawn from proceedings.
The team had asked for an adjournment pending a court review of the inquiry.
LISTEN | Malema slams inquiry as it proceeds without Mkhwebane’s lawyers
Inquiry committee sides with ‘apartheid murderers’, says EFF leader
Image: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
After heated deliberations, the section 194 committee probing public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office concluded it would continue, despite the suspended public protector's legal counsel only being available from Monday.
Listen to the exchange:
