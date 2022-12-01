Phala Phala: Ramaphosa 'fine', asks for 'indulgence' as he ponders future

“The call for the president [to step down] is not coming for the first time — to us it’s not new. But all we’re calling for from South Africans is that the president said he’s studying the findings ... he will make an announcement in due course. And we call on South Africa for indulgence to wait,” he said.
Ramaphosa was due to appear in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday afternoon but asked for the session to be deferred as he deals with the panel's findings.
Gungubele said Ramaphosa “respects the laws” of the country despite the findings against him and “appreciates the predicament” arising from Phala Phala.
“It’s not an easy decision to make. Let’s await the president to take an informed decision on the matter.”
Ramaphosa’s political enemies within the ANC are expected to use the report to bolster their campaign to oust him at the ANC’s national elective conference from December 16 to 20.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is “fine” and asks for “indulgence” as he ponders his future plans after an independent panel commissioned by parliament found he has a prima facie case to answer.
This is according to minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, who briefed media in Cape Town on the outcomes of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting — a day after the panel made findings against Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala saga.
The findings may result in parliament instituting impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa pending the outcome of a debate in the National Assembly on December 6.
Opposition parties have called for Ramaphosa to step down, as has ANC presidential hopeful and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
On Thursday Gungubele said such calls were “not new” and Ramaphosa should be allowed space to apply his mind to the findings.
DA calls for early election, says impeachment process should unfold
