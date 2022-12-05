WATCH | ANC orders MPs to reject Phala Phala report

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has ordered its MPs to vote against the adoption of the section 89 panel report in the National Assembly on Tuesday, acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile has announced.
This means President Cyril Ramaphosa will survive the onslaught from his detractors, within and outside the ANC, who have been calling for his head.
Mashatile said the NEC decided Ramaphosa must continue his duties as president of the ANC and South Africa.
The NEC decided to vote against the report into the theft at his Phala Phala farm because he is taking it on judicial review at the Constitutional Court.
Ramaphosa on Monday filed court papers to review the section 89 impeachment report by an independent panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, which found he may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
The ANC national working committee (NWC) meeting on Sunday rejected the report. .
Most NWC members said there was no basis for Ramaphosa to resign over the report.
According to insiders, most said the report was flawed and can easily be challenged and set aside.
The NWC believed Ramaphosa had a right to take the report on review and the parliamentary caucus should be directed to vote against the adoption of the report.
Mashatile said NEC unanimously agreed it was his right to take the report on review.
He said that there were people who felt the report should be outrightly rejected while others said it should be noted.
“It means [the] president continues his duties. [The] NEC agreed the president must continue to be held accountable.”
Mashatile said the ANC expects all its MPs to vote against the report.
