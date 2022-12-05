EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing the media on Monday at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House in Johannesburg.
The party did not give details on what items would be discussed by its leader, but Malema is likely to address recent political developments involving President Cyril Ramaphosa and the findings against him in the Phala Phala report.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media
EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing the media on Monday at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House in Johannesburg.
The party did not give details on what items would be discussed by its leader, but Malema is likely to address recent political developments involving President Cyril Ramaphosa and the findings against him in the Phala Phala report.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Cyril must leave with nothing, says Malema
'Gone’- Here's how Malema and others reacted to Phala Phala report findings against Ramaphosa
EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | EFF condoms in Pauw’s book are mere foreplay. It’s Ramaphosa and ANC who bring the action
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos