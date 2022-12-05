Politics

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media

05 December 2022 - 11:58 By TimesLIVE

EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing the media on Monday at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House in Johannesburg.

The party did not give details on what items would be discussed by its leader, but Malema is likely to address recent political developments involving President Cyril Ramaphosa and the findings against him in the Phala Phala report.

