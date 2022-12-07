The governing party will hold its national elective conference from December 16 to December 20 to vote for its new top six who may include these individuals.
Ramaphosa received 2,037 nominations to hold onto the presidency of the ruling party. Some in his party, including NEC members Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Bathabile Dlamini and Lindiwe Sisulu, have said he must go.
The president is embattled as his integrity is questioned after a section 89 independent panel found he may have seriously violated the law regarding his failure to report the burglary at his Phala Phala farm two years ago and for undertaking paid work while a member of the cabinet.
Opposition parties want his head and will vote next week for adoption of the panel report in a bid to impeach the president.
The ANC NEC resolved on Monday that its MPs would vote against the adoption of the report.
EFF leader Julius Malema said if the DA comes to the party and votes against Ramaphosa, the numbers will be on their side and South Africans will have Deputy President David Mabuza as president by Christmas.
For more episodes click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCASTS | ANC top 6 candidates chat to us
Exclusive conversations with contenders
Image: TimesLIVE
The Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast team has been speaking to the ANC’s top six candidates about contesting for leadership positions and their views about the state of the party before next week’s elective conference.
NOMVULA MOKONYANE
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Ladies first. Former cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane spoke about attempts to have her killed, saying she detests dirty politics.
LISTEN | Mokonyane alleges assassination attempts, talks contestation and weeps over Jessie Duarte
Mokonyane was nominated for the deputy secretary-general position and received 1,779 nominations, followed by Luthuli House general manager Fébé Potgieter with 905. They are the only women nominated for leadership positions.
Most of Mokonyane’s votes come from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
RONALD LAMOLA
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola is eyeing the deputy president position and said he wants to deputise President Cyril Ramaphosa. He is second runner-up for the position, with 427 nominations. Mpumalanga supported Lamola with 200 nominations.
LISTEN | We need to transition from the generation that fought for freedom, says Lamola
MDUMISENI NTULI
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Mdumiseni Ntuli, former ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary, leads the race for the secretary-general position with 1,225 nominations from ANC branches. Most of his support came from Mpumalanga with 236 nominations.
LISTEN | Mdumiseni Ntuli diagnoses the ANC and chats about Jacob Zuma incarceration fabrications
PHUMULO MASUALLE
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier
Phumulo Masualle is also aiming for the secretary-general position and is second to Ntuli with 889 nominations. Masualle is a former Eastern Cape premier.
He said Ramaphosa’s time in office has expired and wants former health minister Zweli Mkhize to be president. He said allegations against Mkhize must be speedily put to bed. KwaZulu-Natal rallied behind Masualle with 412 nominations.
LISTEN | Masualle on why Ramaphosa must go, ANC factions, the NEC, Mkhize as president
PULE MABE
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Pule Mabe spoke about his tenure as ANC spokesperson, party electoral decline and “dubious cadres”, including former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, who he believes are below his calibre.
He is a treasurer-general hopeful alongside presidency special adviser Benjamin Chauke, who received 552 nominations, and Masina, who received 348 nominations. Mabe is in second position with 428 nominations. Gauteng supported him with 121 nominations.
LISTEN | One on one with treasurer-general contender Pule Mabe
PAUL MASHATILE
Image: Luba Lesolle
Paul Mashatile talks about the three positions he occupies in the ANC, namely treasurer-general, acting secretary-general and acting deputy secretary-general.
If there are no surprises, Mashatile might emerge as deputy president after the conference, as he is a top runner with 1,791 nominations, with KwaZulu-Natal supporting him with 521 votes.
Mashatile said he has no problem with Ramaphosa returning for a second term as long as he is eligible to stand.
LISTEN | Mashatile talks positions, state-owned enterprises, Phala Phala and former presidents
The governing party will hold its national elective conference from December 16 to December 20 to vote for its new top six who may include these individuals.
Ramaphosa received 2,037 nominations to hold onto the presidency of the ruling party. Some in his party, including NEC members Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Bathabile Dlamini and Lindiwe Sisulu, have said he must go.
The president is embattled as his integrity is questioned after a section 89 independent panel found he may have seriously violated the law regarding his failure to report the burglary at his Phala Phala farm two years ago and for undertaking paid work while a member of the cabinet.
Opposition parties want his head and will vote next week for adoption of the panel report in a bid to impeach the president.
The ANC NEC resolved on Monday that its MPs would vote against the adoption of the report.
EFF leader Julius Malema said if the DA comes to the party and votes against Ramaphosa, the numbers will be on their side and South Africans will have Deputy President David Mabuza as president by Christmas.
For more episodes click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN TO MORE:
PODCAST | One-on-one with ANC treasurer-general contender Pule Mabe
PODCAST | Phumulo Masualle on why Ramaphosa must go, ANC factions, NEC, Zweli Mkhize as president
PODCAST | Mdumiseni Ntuli diagnoses the ANC, chats Zuma incarceration fabrications
PODCAST | Mashatile talks positions, SOEs, Phala Phala, former presidents
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos