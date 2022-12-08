Politics

Ramaphosa’s removal will not make South Africa ungovernable, says Gayton McKenzie

08 December 2022 - 08:08
PA president Gayton McKenzie. File photo.
PA president Gayton McKenzie. File photo.
Image: MASI LOSI

Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie has rubbished claims that the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa would make South Africa ungovernable. 

McKenzie's comment comes after ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the country and the ANC would be plunged into chaos should Ramaphosa step down.

There have been calls for Ramaphosa to step down after the release of a section 89 independent panel report that found the president may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution. Ramaphosa has maintained his innocence. 

“It would be chaotic in the sense that the country will be leaderless. We would have an acting president. We (the ANC) have a conference in two weeks' time and to me, that is chaos,” Mantashe told SABC News.

From Ramaphosa to Mantashe — 5 shots fired by Malema at ANC members

EFF leader Julius Malema used the party's press conference on Monday to launch a tirade against some ANC members.
Politics
2 days ago

McKenzie said the country would not be ungovernable as long as there were other parties and candidates fit to lead. 

“Defend or attack your president as much as you like but don’t say things like you would make South Africa ungovernable. 

“We shall not allow such. We shall take over if you have lost the appetite to govern. Our people have suffered enough,” he said

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu told media  Mantashe was protecting his own interest, claiming he was scared of losing his ministerial position should Ramaphosa step down.

“What Mantashe is talking about is absolute rubbish, it's nonsense that must be rejected by society,” said Shivambu. 

“There is no South Africa based on Ramaphosa, he is not a pillar of South Africa. He is not the heartbeat of South Africa. South Africa existed before Ramaphosa and it will exist when he is out of office.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘You need painkillers, lapainelwa’: Mbalula tells critics calling for Ramaphosa to resign

The ANC head of elections and transport minister said the party "will never dump" President Cyril Ramaphosa after findings against him by a section ...
Politics
3 days ago

‘Ramaphosa don’t resign, we need you’ — Petition for president to stay draws more than 13,000 signatures

A petition calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa not to resign over the Phala Phala report has garnered around 13,000 signatures.
Politics
3 days ago

‘You have to put the country first’: Allies rally to save Ramaphosa

Top ANC leaders, including cabinet ministers and premiers, are circling the wagons to protect the president from those seeking his head.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Tighten your seat belts’: Malema warns South Africa to prepare for ... Politics
  2. ‘Ramaphosa is tired of all the infighting’ Politics
  3. High drama at ANC NEC meeting discussing Ramaphosa’s fate Politics
  4. From Ramaphosa to Mantashe — 5 shots fired by Malema at ANC members Politics
  5. ‘You have to put the country first’: Allies rally to save Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar