Tony Yengeni wins disqualification appeal
Image: Elizabeth Sejake
The ANC's electoral committee has upheld Tony Yengeni's appeal against his disqualification from national executive committee (NEC) candidacy.
In a letter seen by TimesLIVE, electoral head Kgalema Motlanthe told Yengeni the committee's decision was based on “substantive reasons and proof of the expungement of [your] criminal records as furnished”.
“We therefore wish to confirm that you are no longer disqualified from being a candidate for the NEC positions during the 55th national conference of the ANC, due to take place [from December 16 to 20] at Nasrec,” the letter reads.
In the appeal, Yengeni argued that his criminal record had been expunged by the justice ministry and could not be used to bar him from contesting for an NEC position at the conference.
In 2003 Yengeni was sentenced to four years in prison for fraud.
‘My criminal record was expunged’ — Tony Yengeni appeals to Motlanthe
