Tony Yengeni wins disqualification appeal

14 December 2022 - 13:56
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Tony Yengeni has won his appeal, but does not feature on the list of those nominated by ANC branches. File photo.
Image: Elizabeth Sejake

The ANC's electoral committee has upheld Tony Yengeni's appeal against his disqualification from national executive committee (NEC) candidacy.

In a letter seen by TimesLIVE, electoral head Kgalema Motlanthe told Yengeni the committee's decision was based on “substantive reasons and proof of the expungement of [your] criminal records as furnished”.

“We therefore wish to confirm that you are no longer disqualified from being a candidate for the NEC positions during the 55th national conference of the ANC, due to take place [from December 16 to 20] at Nasrec,” the letter reads.

In the appeal, Yengeni argued that his criminal record had been expunged by the justice ministry and could not be used to bar him from contesting for an NEC position at the conference.

In 2003 Yengeni was sentenced to four years in prison for fraud.

“After more than 10 years of the sentence, I applied to the director-general of justice and constitutional development for the expungement of my criminal record. My application was approved,” he said in the appeal letter.

While Yengeni breathes a sigh of relief, others, such as former women's league president Bathabile Dlamini, who suffered the same fate due to previous convictions, continue to await the outcome of their appeals.

Though Yengeni won, he is not among the 200 nominated by ANC branches to serve on the NEC. His name would now have to be raised from the conference floor, which requires consensus from at least 25% of the more than 4,000 delegates.

