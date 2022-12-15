Politics

'Callous and politically inspired': EFF slams Ramaphosa's decision to suspend judge president John Hlophe

15 December 2022 - 09:00
Suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

The EFF has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend judge president John Hlophe, describing it as “callous and politically inspired”.

Hlophe was suspended on Wednesday, pending impeachment proceedings against him for gross misconduct.

The decision comes after the Judicial Conduct Tribunal (JCT) found Hlophe “breached the provisions of section 165 of the constitution by improperly attempting to influence two justices of the Constitutional Court to violate their oaths of office”.

The suspension was based on advice from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), whose report Ramaphosa received on July 27.

“The JCT established judge Hlophe’s behaviour seriously threatened and interfered with the independence, impartiality, dignity and effectiveness of the Constitutional Court and further undermined public confidence in the judicial system. The JSC has referred the matter to parliament for the National Assembly to institute impeachment proceedings against judge president Hlophe.”

President Ramaphosa suspends John Hlophe

The move comes almost 15 years after all the then justices of the Constitutional Court laid a complaint of judicial misconduct against judge John ...
News
20 hours ago

In a statement, the EFF said Ramaphosa's suspension of Hlophe was “clouded by a reasonable suspicion that there may be a conflict of interest, in the same way his suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was biased and conflicted”.

“Ramaphosa's suspension of judge John Hlophe is characterised by an attitude of retaliation because it was the Western Cape High Court that found Ramaphosa's suspension of Mkhwebane was unlawful and based on bias after she decided to probe allegations surrounding Phala Phala farm,” the EFF said.

The party alleged Ramaphosa was determined to purge his perceived enemies in all spheres of the state.

“The need to remove Ramaphosa as a president of South Africa is urgent, and failure to do so will result in this country losing respected and qualified black intellectuals, professionals and jurists in his quest to surrender South Africa to his handlers.”

