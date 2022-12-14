News

Nearly 15 years later, Hlophe’s suspension is a historic moment

There may be more instability ahead for the Western Cape high court

14 December 2022 - 17:06 By FRANNY RABKIN

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s suspension of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe on Wednesday comes nearly 15 years after the complaint that led to it...

