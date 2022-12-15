Politics

WATCH | 'It's a difficult job': outgoing ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile

Deputy president hopeful warns successor the job won't be easy and will involve a lot of public relations

15 December 2022 - 08:04 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who is vying for the position of ANC deputy president, has warned the incoming treasurer-general that they'll be taking on a tough job.

Mashatile has marshalled the party's finances during one of the ANC's most difficult periods, where it has struggled to pay staff and service providers.

Mashatile told the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast that part of the problem with the ANC's finances was historical, while new political party legislation made donors reluctant to give money to the party.

“I came in and inherited a very difficult situation, so we had to run and try and pull things together,” he said.

“I must say, to a large extent we succeeded because we were also going to a general election in 2019. But we also brought in new legislation that started impacting on our efforts. Any donation beyond R100,000, that donor should be disclosed. Other people don't like that. They want to give but they don't want to disclose their private lives.”

Mashatile has secured 1,791 nominations from ANC branches and is facing off against justice minister Ronald Lamola, who has 427 nominations, and Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane with 397 nominations. 

