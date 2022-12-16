Ramaphosa said the renewal project was not being pursued for its own sake, but because of its importance in fulfilling the party’s historical mission.
Will ANC delegates buy Cyril Ramaphosa's story or reject him?
President had the last laugh after a rough start on the first day of the ANC national conference
President Cyril Ramaphosa had the last laugh, stamping his authority after a group of KwaZulu-Natal delegates attempted to disrupt his speech on the first day of the ANC national conference where he is seeking a second term.
A calm Ramaphosa had to briefly pause early into his speech as a handful of former president Jacob Zuma's supporters heckled and sang in an attempt to drown out the president on Friday afternoon.
Regions hostile to Ramaphosa did not hide their disapproval of his presidency and bid for a second term. Some shouted “Phala Phala” and “load-shedding”.
But ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, and senior KwaZulu-Natal leaders- provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma and provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo- intervened, restoring order to the conference at the Nasrec exhibition centre.
Ramaphosa remained calm and did not appear shaken by the episode and continued with his speech which carried a strong message about dealing with corruption and spearheading the party's renewal project.
Some delegates, mainly from Gauteng, countered the KwaZulu-Natal delegates, singing: “Ramaphosa we love you.”
Ramaphosa did not hold back and spoke frankly about the divisions that led to his speech being disrupted.
“Our experience of recent years is that disunity does not arise from ideological, political or strategic differences, but from a contest over positions in the state and the resources that are attached to them,” said Ramaphosa.
He also admitted that attempts to mend deep fractures in the party have failed — even within the national executive committee (NEC).
“We need to acknowledge that, despite our efforts over the last five years, we are not as united, cohesive or effective as we should be. Some of the divisions that existed before the 54th national conference continue within the organisation, including within the NEC.”
He said some of the divisions were because of a push back against the renewal project, which has seen some senior party leaders being asked to step aside and others barred from standing for positions.
“As we anticipated, the actions we were mandated to take against corruption and state capture have at times caused friction among us. As we implemented conference resolutions, some leaders — including NEC members — have had to step aside pending the conclusion of criminal proceedings against them, and others have been required to present themselves to the integrity commission.”
These resolutions have made Ramaphosa unpopular among some party members however he emphasised they were critical to the renewal of the ANC and to its standing in the eyes of society.
