Politics

Ugu mayor and municipal manager die two days apart

16 January 2023 - 12:12
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Phumlile Mthiyane, mayor of the Ugu district municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, has died.
Phumlile Mthiyane, mayor of the Ugu district municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, has died.
Image: supplied

The mayor of the Ugu district municipality, Phumlile Mthiyane, died on Monday morning.

Her death came two days after the KwaZulu-Natal south coast municipality’s municipal manager Dr Elliot Ntombela died in hospital on Saturday.

Municipal spokesperson France Zama said Mthiyane died during the early hours of Monday morning.

“It is with deep shock and sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of the mayor of the municipality, Phumlile Mthiyane, who was called to her eternal rest during the early hours of the morning today,” he said.

“The dark cloud seems to have fallen upon our municipality during this period and [we] request your thoughts and prayers to be with the family at this time of loss. Details regarding the burial arrangements will be issued once they become available.”

On Saturday Zama said Ntombela’s death was a result of illness. He had been in hospital for more than three weeks.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 14 January 2022 UGU DISTRICT MOURNS THE PASSING OF MUNICIPAL MANAGER It is with profound...

Posted by Ugu District Municipality on Saturday, January 14, 2023

“His untimely passing has been a great shock to the municipality and the entire municipal council as Dr Ntombela was expected to be discharged from hospital and resume his official duties in the new year,” he said.

Ntombela joined the municipality in an acting capacity in July 2002. He was later appointed on a five-year contract as a municipal manager in October last year.

“Dr Ntombela played a pivotal role in the municipality’s administration and we had high hopes he would use his expertise, together with his management, to steer Ugu to greater heights,” Zama said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids

Just a few months ago it appeared as though they were condemned to the political wilderness after being clobbered at their provincial conferences.
News
1 day ago

KZN ANC Women's League leader killed in a car crash returning from conference

Nkosikhona Mdlalose, the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League chairperson in the Mzala Nxumalo region, died in a car crash on her way home from the ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," Elvis Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to a ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Former world heavyweight champion Gerrie Coetzee dies

Gerrie Coetzee, the first South African to win a version of the world heavyweight title, has died after a short struggle with cancer. He was 67.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics
  2. ‘They’ll never direct such energy on Zweli’: Malema condemns attack on Limpopo ... Politics
  3. Carl Niehaus announces five new members of the RET movement Politics
  4. Ditsobotla mayor withdraws resignation after ANC & PA 'find each other' Politics
  5. DA to take load-shedding outrage to Luthuli House Politics

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...